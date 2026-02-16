(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with club captain Martin Odegaard regarding his long-term future, with growing indications that the Norwegian midfielder could leave the Emirates to explore new opportunities this summer.

According to a prominent insider on X, the Gunners have already identified their next leader, with Declan Rice touted as the most likely successor to take the armband next season.

Declan Rice likely to be new Arsenal captain

Taking to social media, the ITK stated that Arsenal have began talks with Odegaard over his future, with the midfielder keen on exploring new opportunities in the summer

With Odegaard’s future at the club uncertain, it is said that in the event of the Norwegian star leaving the club, former West Ham captain Rice is expected to wear the armband.

The tweet read: “Arsenal are in talks with their captain Martin Odegaard about his role at the club. The player could leave to explore new opportunities. Declan Rice is likely to be the new Arsenal captain next season.”

The news comes as a significant development in the Arsenal dressing room hierarchy.

Saka could be overlooked for captaincy

Bukayo Saka is currently the official vice-captain and has worn the armband on several occasions this season, demonstrating his growing maturity.

Rice, meanwhile, is a key member of the “leadership group” but sits behind Saka in the current formal ranking.

However, if the insider reports prove true, it appears Arteta may favor Rice’s established experience as a club captain over Saka.

Rice, who famously captained the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory before his £105 million move to North London, has quickly become a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s project.

His vocal leadership and dominant presence in the middle of the park have reportedly convinced the Arsenal hierarchy that he is the man to lead the club into its next era, despite Saka’s deep-rooted connection to the club’s academy.

For Saka, missing out on the permanent captaincy would be a rare setback in a career that has seen him become the face of the modern Arsenal brand.

Odegaard linked with summer exit

The catalyst for this leadership shift is the mounting uncertainty surrounding Martin Odegaard.

Since joining from Real Madrid, Odegaard has been the heartbeat of the team, but rumours suggest he is ready for a fresh challenge.

Arsenal have reportedly set a hefty £80m price tag on Odegaard, who is wanted by several clubs including Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Barcelona have also previously expressed interest in signing the former Madrid man.

If the captain does depart, it would leave a massive void in both creativity and leadership that Arteta is desperate to fill immediately.