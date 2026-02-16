Arsenal scout €50 Bundesliga talent on radar of several Premier League clubs

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly intensified their interest in RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, according to German outlet German outlet Fussball Daten.



The Premier League leaders have been closely monitoring the talented youngster in recent months, joining fellow English sides Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the race for his signature.

With Leipzig believed to be demanding between €50 million and €60 million, the coming months could see a fierce battle for one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting emerging stars.

Nusa’s rise has been steady and impressive. After making a name for himself at Club Brugge, the Norway international earned a move to RB Leipzig, a club renowned for developing elite young talent.

Antonio Nusa has impressed scouts at Arsenal

At Leipzig, he has continued to refine his game, showcasing explosive pace, direct dribbling, and composure in front of goal.

The 20-year-old has scored three goals and three assists for the German side this season.

His performances in the Bundesliga and European competition have not gone unnoticed.

Leipzig’s reputation as a stepping stone to Europe’s elite clubs, as seen with players like Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai in recent years, only increases the likelihood of a major transfer if the price is right.

Arsenal’s reported interest aligns with their recent recruitment strategy under Mikel Arteta.

The club has focused on signing young, high-ceiling players capable of developing within a competitive system.

Young players like Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Downman have all emerged under the leadership of Arteta at Arsenal.

Gunners face Premier League competition

However, Arsenal are not alone. Aston Villa, under Unai Emery, are actively building a squad capable of competing at the highest level, particularly with Champions League ambitions in mind.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s ownership-backed project continues to target dynamic, technically gifted players to elevate their attacking threat.

From a financial perspective, Leipzig are in a strong negotiating position. They are not under immediate pressure to sell and have consistently commanded significant fees for prized assets.

