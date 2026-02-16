Bayern Munich lead chase for speedster on the radar of several Premier League clubs

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig’s highly rated winger Yan Diomande is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about young talents in European football.



At just 19, the Ivory Coast international has attracted attention from several top clubs, with Bayern Munich reportedly taking a particularly strong interest.

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern are keeping close tabs on the teenager’s development, with manager Vincent Kompany said to be an admirer of his profile and potential.

However, the German champions are not alone. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool have all been linked with the dynamic winger, suggesting a fierce transfer battle could emerge if Leipzig open the door to negotiations.

Bayern Munich hold genuine interest in Diomande

Bayern Munich have built a reputation for identifying and signing emerging talent before their market value skyrockets.

Diomande fits that mould perfectly, explosive pace, fearless dribbling and an ability to operate across multiple attacking positions.

Vincent Kompany, who has shown a willingness to trust young players, reportedly sees Diomande as a long-term investment capable of evolving into a key attacking figure.

Bayern’s approach appears measured at this stage, focusing on monitoring rather than immediate action, but their sustained interest signals serious intent.

Premier League and PSG competition

Competition will be intense. Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation closely as they continue reshaping their squad around youthful, high-upside talent.

PSG’s recruitment strategy in recent windows has emphasised long-term potential over established superstars, making Diomande a logical target.

In England, Man United and Tottenham have reportedly sent scouts to watch him in action.

Both clubs are seeking greater attacking depth and dynamism, particularly in wide areas.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been linked, and Diomande recently acknowledged that Anfield holds sentimental value in his family, noting it is his father’s favourite club.

With Bayern Munich leading the early monitoring phase and Premier League giants plus PSG circling, the 19-year-old could create a transfer battle among Europe’s elite clubs.

