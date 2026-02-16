Chelsea & Liverpool make progress in pursuit of 23-year-old Premier League defender

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo is emerging as one of the most coveted defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window, with Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly leading the race.



According to TEAMtalk, both clubs have undertaken significant groundwork in anticipation of a potential move for the 23-year-old Brazilian, who has impressed in the Premier League with his composure, athleticism and maturity beyond his years.

Interest, however, is far from exclusive. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are also understood to have tracked his progress closely, setting the stage for a multi-club battle should Forest entertain offers.

Murillo has been described as ‘fantastic‘ by Mick Brown of the Football Insider.

Murillo is high in demand among Premier League clubs

Since arriving from Corinthians, Murillo has adapted seamlessly to English football. He is strong in one-on-one duels and comfortable stepping into midfield with the ball.

Murillo fits the modern centre-back profile that elite clubs covet.

His left-footed balance adds further tactical value, particularly for teams seeking natural distribution angles from the back.

There is an expectation that he could seek a move this summer if a Champions League-calibre side formalises interest.

Chelsea and Liverpool plan defensive reshuffle

Chelsea appear prepared for defensive restructuring. The club are reportedly open to offers for Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoît Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah as they reassess squad balance.

While Chelsea have invested heavily in youth over recent seasons, they remain intent on refining their defensive unit to better align with long-term tactical planning.

At Liverpool, uncertainty surrounds the futures of Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez.

While Virgil van Dijk remains the cornerstone of the defense, succession planning is clearly underway.

Liverpool’s recruitment department has prioritised players capable of thriving in a high defensive line, and Murillo’s recovery speed and distribution make him a logical candidate.

Arsenal, Man United and Tottenham have all monitored Murillo extensively.

Each club faces its own defensive questions, whether related to depth, injuries or long-term evolution.

