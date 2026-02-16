(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The agent of Jurgen Klopp, Marc Kosicke, has sensationally revealed that both Manchester United and Chelsea made enquiries to appoint the German as their manager following his departure from Liverpool.

In an exclusive interview with Transfermarkt, Kosicke confirmed that the Premier League giants were rebuffed as Klopp stayed true to his vow never to manage another English club.

Jurgen Klopp stays loyal to Liverpool

Upon his exit in May 2024, the 58-year-old famously declared he would not coach another team in England, a promise he has upheld despite the high-profile interest from Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

“Even Chelsea and Manchester United inquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England,” Kosicke revealed.

“These inquiries haven’t stopped. Jurgen has undergone a metamorphosis, moving away from being a coach with a broad perspective towards more management responsibilities.”

Agent refuses to rule out future managerial return

While Jurgen Klopp is currently “very, very happy” in his corporate role, Kosicke didn’t entirely close the door on a future return to the dugout.

The agent hinted that the lure of the game might one day prove too strong to resist.

“Maybe at some point he’ll say he needs to smell the locker room again,” Kosicke said.

However, he emphasised that for the foreseeable future, Klopp is happy away from the “broad perspective” of coaching, focusing instead on his strategic responsibilities across the Red Bull network.

Jurgen Klopp’s incredible managerial legacy

Klopp’s refusal to join another English club further cements a legacy built on longevity and deep connections.

Across his 23-year career, he has managed only three clubs: FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool.

At Mainz, he led the German club to their first-ever Bundesliga promotion in 2004.

Then at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp won back-to-back Bundesliga titles (2011, 2012) and reached the 2013 Champions League final.

At Liverpool, he ended Anfield’s 30-year wait for a league title in 2020, and delivered the club’s sixth Champions League trophy (2019).

Klopp’s Liverpool also won two League Cups, one FA Cup, Community Shield, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

They could have also won more Premier League titles but lost out to Manchester City by just a single point, not once but twice.