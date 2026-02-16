James Trafford of Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has hinted that he could already be heading for a transfer away from the Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old only joined Man City from Burnley in the summer, having previously impressed a great deal during his time with the Clarets.

Trafford must have thought he was joining to become Pep Guardiola’s number one, but it hasn’t worked out that way.

Trafford limited to cup games so far ever since Donnarumma also joined in the summer.

James Trafford speaks out after difficult season at Manchester City

Trafford played in the FA Cup win over Salford City at the weekend and spoke afterwards about this difficult period he’s had at City.

The England Under-21 international must have been hoping for more playing time this season as it would likely have seen him in contention for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England 2026 World Cup squad.

Now, however, that looks in serious about due to the presence of Donnarumma, and this has led to Trafford hinting it’s quite clearly made him unhappy.

“I didn’t expect the situation [with Donnarumma] to happen but it happened, so just get on with it. So it’s happened so I work very hard every day and see what happens, give it my best shot,” he said, as quoted by the Guardian.

“So it is what it is. It’s football, you’ve got to keep grafting every day and the games that come, play as hard as you can. This is just another experience to add to my career and it has been a good learning experience.”

When asked if he could stay at MCFC this summer, he responded: “Who knows, it’s football. Let’s take it a day at a time and try and work as hard as I can and whatever happens, happens.

“I’ve obviously got a contract, so don’t know what happens next season. I just know that I’ll just take it a day at a time and try and improve.”

On his World Cup hopes, he added: “No, obviously everyone knows what’s going on with me. So I’ve just got to, whenever I play, play as well as I can. I haven’t spoken to them about if that’s enough, but I play as well as I can and train every day very hard and it’s just down to me.”

Trafford’s situation has seen him linked with the likes of Tottenham, Leeds United, and Newcastle recently.