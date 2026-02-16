Man United players feel it would be "madness" to let first team player leave in the summer

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Harry Maguire’s future at Manchester United has become one of the club’s most pressing contract dilemmas, with reports from The Sun suggesting his teammates are eager for the defender to be handed an improved extension.



As things stand, the England international’s deal expires this summer, meaning he is free to discuss terms with overseas clubs.

Amid speculation over a potential departure, voices inside the dressing room are said to believe allowing him to leave for nothing would represent a costly mistake.

Maguire has been a resurgent figure at Man United

Maguire’s United career has been anything but straightforward. After enduring periods of criticism and losing the captaincy in previous seasons, the 32-year-old has quietly rebuilt his standing within the squad.

This term, he has re-established himself as a dependable presence in central defense, delivering consistent performances when called upon.

Under former manager Ruben Amorim and now during Michael Carrick’s interim spell, Maguire has been trusted in key fixtures, offering composure, aerial dominance and leadership.

His experience has proven particularly important in high-pressure matches, where organisational discipline has been vital.

Statistically, Maguire remains one of United’s most dominant aerial defenders and ranks highly for clearances and defensive duels won in domestic competition.

English defender is highly respected in the dressing room

Beyond his on-field contributions, Maguire’s influence within the squad appears significant.

With young defenders such as Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven gradually integrating into the first team picture, senior guidance has become increasingly important.

Dressing room sources reportedly feel his presence provides stability and mentorship during a period of transition.

Man United’s defensive unit has undergone regular reshuffling in recent seasons due to injuries and tactical adjustments.

However, financial considerations and long-term planning will inevitably factor into any decision.

Whether the hierarchy shares the dressing room’s view remains to be seen, but Maguire’s importance this season has undeniably strengthened his case for an extended stay at Old Trafford.

