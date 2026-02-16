Man United turn to Serie A as Premier League giants scout defensive pair

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are casting their net across Italy as they prepare for a crucial summer rebuild, with Federico Dimarco of Inter Milan and Pierre Kalulu of Juventus emerging as key defensive targets.



United scouts were in attendance during Inter’s recent clash with Juventus, showing the seriousness of their interest, according to Calciomercato.

The Red Devils are expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements at the end of the season.

Injuries, inconsistency, and uncertainty surrounding several senior players have exposed the need for greater depth and tactical flexibility at the back.

Serie A, long regarded as a breeding ground for tactically astute defenders, appears to be a natural hunting ground for United’s recruitment team.

Man United are looking for a left-back & centre-back

Dimarco has developed into one of the most reliable left-sided defenders in European football.

Known for his attacking thrust, crossing ability, and set-piece quality, the Italian international offers a modern profile well-suited to high-intensity football.

His performances for Inter in both domestic and continental competitions have enhanced his reputation, and at 28, he combines experience with peak-level performance.

Kalulu, meanwhile, presents a different but equally attractive proposition.

The 25-year-old Frenchman is admired for his versatility, comfortable at right-back and centre-back, as well as his pace and composure in possession.

That adaptability could be particularly valuable for United as they look to build a more dynamic defensive unit capable of adjusting to multiple systems.

While his recent red card in the high-profile Serie A encounter may raise minor concerns, one incident is unlikely to overshadow his broader body of work.

Red Devils are targeting defensive solidity

The reason behind United’s interest could be the uncertain future of some of their current players.

Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are both not going to play for a long time for the Red Devils due to their age and form.

It is clear that United are looking for a contingency plan and planning ahead for the future to replace long serving members of their squad.

With the Premier League’s competitive intensity increasing each season, adding defenders with European pedigree and positional flexibility is crucial for United.

