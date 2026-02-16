(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Jay Barratt - AMA via Getty Images)

Manchester United are plotting a surprise raid on Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister, as per the latest reports from The Mirror.

In what would be one of the most controversial transfers in Premier League history, Old Trafford bosses have reportedly added the World Cup winner to their summer shortlist as they look to overhaul a midfield set to lose veteran Casemiro.

Alexis Mac Allister linked with Anfield exit as Man United eye shock raid

Speculation regarding Mac Allister’s future has intensified following a season where his form has fluctuated under Arne Slot.

Despite being a key figure in Liverpool’s title-winning 2024/25 campaign, rumors suggest the Argentine superstar could be open to a new challenge.

While United’s interest has sent shockwaves through the North West, they aren’t the only giants circling.

Real Madrid have been widely linked with the 27-year-old for months, with reports in Spain suggesting Los Blancos view him as a potential long-term successor in their midfield.

Mac Allister himself has previously hinted at a desire to play in La Liga before the end of his career, which may give the Spanish champions a significant edge over any Premier League suitor.

Transfer to Manchester United unlikely due to Liverpool rivalry

Despite the reported interest from Manchester United, a direct transfer remains highly improbable.

The rivalry is so fierce that the two clubs almost never do direct business with one another.

Historically, Liverpool and Man United have preferred to sell abroad rather than strengthen their greatest rival.

There has not been a direct transfer between the two clubs since 1964, when Phil Chisnall moved from United to Liverpool.

There have been players who have played for both the clubs like Michael Owen and Paul Ince, however, both played for a third club before eventually crossing enemy lines.

Players who have played for both Liverpool and Manchester United

While direct moves are extinct, several high-profile names have represented both badges throughout their careers: