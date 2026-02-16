(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s managerial pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino has hit a significant roadblock, as reports from Spain suggest the former Spurs boss is holding out for a dream move to Real Madrid.

According to Defensa Central, the Argentine is being eyed to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, potentially dealing a crushing blow to Tottenham’s hopes of a romantic North London reunion.

Mauricio Pochettino lays out demand to Real Madrid

While Pochettino is currently leading the United States national team toward the 2026 World Cup, his desire for a return to elite European club football is no secret.

However, he isn’t willing to walk into the Bernabeu without assurances. The report states that Pochettino has made it clear to president Florentino Perez that the current squad requires a surgical overhaul to maximise its potential.

Specifically, Pochettino’s “ideal shopping list” consists of three marquee signings: two world-class center-backs and a dominant central midfielder.

This demand reportedly aligns with Real Madrid’s internal recruitment strategy, as the club looks to find long-term stability following the departure of Xabi Alonso earlier this year.

With current head coach Álvaro Arbeloa’s permanent job at Real Madrid contingent on how he does for the remainder of the season, Pochettino is waiting in the wings to see if a vacancy emerges.

Spurs still want Pochettino despite Igor Tudor appointment

The development comes at a sensitive time for Tottenham. Following the dismissal of Thomas Frank last week, Spurs moved quickly to appoint Igor Tudor as interim head coach until the end of the season.

However, the club has been explicit that Tudor’s role is a short-term fix.

Despite the temporary appointment, Pochettino remains the primary target for a permanent role starting in July.

The Argentine remains a beloved figure among the Spurs faithful, many of whom are desperate to see the man who led them to the 2019 Champions League final return to steady the ship.

However, if Real Madrid meets Pochettino’s transfer demands, Tottenham may find themselves losing out on a dream return of their fan favourite.