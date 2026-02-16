Arsenal target move for Real Madrid's versatile defender

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s summer recruitment drive is already taking shape, and one of the leading names on their radar is Real Madrid youngster Víctor Valdepeñas.



According to AS, the 19-year-old defender has emerged as a favoured option for Mikel Arteta as the Gunners look to strengthen their defensive depth ahead of another demanding campaign.

Valdepeñas, who primarily represents Real Madrid Castilla, has drawn attention for his versatility and composure at a young age.

While he has made just one senior appearance so far, his trajectory suggests he could soon be ready for a significant step up and Arsenal are not the only club monitoring his development.

Valdepeñas its the vision of Arteta at Arsenal

Arsenal have consistently targeted young players capable of adapting to a fluid, possession-based system.

Valdepeñas’ ability to operate both as a left-back and a centre-back aligns well with Arteta’s tactical methods.

Modern full-backs are expected to invert into midfield or tuck inside during build-up play, and reports from Spain highlight his comfort on the ball and tactical intelligence.

Currently developing with Real Madrid Castilla, Valdepeñas has benefited from a competitive environment that prioritises technical development.

Real Madrid’s academy has a history of producing high-level defenders, and the club are traditionally reluctant to part with top prospects without significant compensation or buy-back clauses.

Arteta’s desire to deepen his defensive options is understandable. With the Premier League title race, domestic cups, and European commitments stretching the squad, Arsenal are seeking players who can grow into first-team roles while offering immediate rotational support.

European competition intensifies for Real Madrid defender

Arsenal’s interest will not go uncontested. AC Milan are said to have maintained a longstanding admiration for Valdepeñas and are reportedly exploring ways to bring him to Serie A.

Italian clubs have a strong track record of developing young defenders, which could appeal to the player’s long-term growth.

Additionally, several Bundesliga sides are believed to be tracking his progress.

Germany’s top flight has become an attractive destination for emerging talents seeking consistent first-team opportunities, often providing a pathway to rapid development.

