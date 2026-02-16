Romano names leading candidate to replace Guardiola at Man City

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As speculation continues to swirl around Pep Guardiola’s long-term future at Manchester City, attention is already turning toward potential successors.



According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Enzo Maresca remains one of the leading candidates to step into the Etihad dugout when Guardiola eventually departs.

While no immediate change is expected, City’s hierarchy are understood to be quietly mapping out their next managerial era, and Maresca’s name features prominently in those internal discussions.

Enzo Maresca left Chelsea at the beginning of the year

Maresca’s growing reputation in European football stems from his strong tactical identity and deep understanding of positional play, principles closely aligned with Guardiola’s philosophy.

The Italian previously worked within City’s coaching structure, serving as an assistant under Guardiola before pursuing senior managerial opportunities.

His most recent spell in English football came with Chelsea, where he enjoyed tangible success on the continental stage, guiding the Blues to Europa Conference League glory and securing silverware at the Club World Cup.

However, despite those achievements, tensions reportedly developed between Maresca and the club’s hierarchy.

Differences over recruitment strategy, squad structure, and long-term planning ultimately led to a parting of ways earlier this year.

Pep Guardiola is being linked with Man City exit

Guardiola remains under contract, but his future has been a recurring topic of discussion across European football.

The Spaniard has repeatedly spoken about the intensity of long managerial cycles and the importance of knowing when to step away.

While he continues to lead City at the highest level, the club’s executives are understood to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to succession planning.

Maresca’s tactical alignment, familiarity with City’s structure, and track record of developing young players make him a logical candidate.

His experience working within the City Football Group framework is viewed internally as a significant advantage.

Although Guardiola’s departure is not imminent, City appear determined to prepare for the future well in advance.

