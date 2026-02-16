29-year-old defender on Premier League radar as Spurs & Chelsea prepare defensive shake-up

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae is attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer transfer window this year.



The Bayern Munich centre-back has emerged as a shared target for Tottenham and Chelsea, with both London clubs assessing ways to reinforce their backlines ahead of next season.

Christian Falk told CFBayern, the South Korean international is on the shortlist of both sides.

While Kim is not actively pushing for a move, Bayern Munich are believed to be open to evaluating serious offers, a stance that could spark a competitive bidding process if interest intensifies.

Kim’s situation at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich signed Kim Min-jae following his outstanding Serie A campaign with Napoli, where he was widely regarded as one of Europe’s most commanding defenders.

His combination of physical dominance, composure under pressure and tactical discipline made him a natural fit for Bayern’s high defensive line.

This season, however, Kim has faced increased competition for starting places. Despite making a limited number of league starts, he reminded observers of his quality with an assured performance in Bayern’s recent 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

German media outlets suggest that while he is content competing for his place, Bayern would consider offers if they match with the club’s financial and sporting strategy.

At 29, Kim is entering what many would consider his peak years, an attractive proposition for clubs seeking immediate impact rather than long-term development projects.

Tottenham & Chelsea could be involved in transfer battle

For Tottenham, strengthening the defensive unit appears a priority.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have formed a strong first-choice pairing when fit, but injuries and depth concerns have exposed vulnerabilities.

Kevin Danso and Radu Drăgușin have yet to fully cement themselves as consistent solutions.

Much could depend on Tottenham’s managerial direction heading into next season. A new permanent manager may have specific tactical preferences, potentially influencing recruitment.

Kim’s experience in high-intensity systems and his comfort defending large spaces would align well with an aggressive, front-foot approach.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to fine-tune a squad built around both youth and elite experience.

Despite possessing depth at centre-back, the club are believed to be keen on adding another established defender after missing out on Jeremy Jacquet recently.

