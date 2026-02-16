(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham manager and pundit Tim Sherwood has sensationally claimed that Mohamed Salah is “100%” leaving Liverpool FC this summer.

Salah has been linked with a move away from Anfield since the famous fallout with the club and Arne Slot back in December.

After being benched for three consecutive games, Salah gave an explosive interview accusing the club for throwing him under the bus and revealing that someone at the club does not want him at Liverpool anymore.

This resulted in him being left out of the squad for the Champions League match against Inter, but the drama has since them seemingly been resolved behind the scenes.

However, his future at the club remains extremely uncertain with strong suggestions that the club would be keen on cashing in on him this summer.

Saudi Pro League have been long after him and it has been reported that Al-Ittihad have initiated talks with his agent, with Salah this time also open to a move.

Tim Sherwood: Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool this summer

Sherwood, speaking on Sky Sports, stated that he is convinced that this is the final season for Salah at Liverpool.

He said:

“We have to thank Mo Salah for the time he has given to the Premier League, In an era where there’s not a great deal of world-class players, he’s certainly been one.

“In my opinion, I think he 100% leaves that club and he gets a fantastic ovation at the end of the season, whether that’s with a bit of silverware or not. He deserves silverware, he certainly does, but whatever happens, he’s been a magnificent servant to the club.”

Salah’s record-breaking numbers at Liverpool

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has been a model of consistency, delivering record-breaking performances season after season.

Despite a slight dip in form this season, he has 15 goal contributions in 27 games across all competitions, including a stellar performance against Brighton, where he scored, assisted, and won a penalty.

In his last six games, Salah has scored two goals and assisted four, proving he remains a key figure for Liverpool.

Position Appearances Goals Assists Right Winger 388 224 111 Centre-Forward 35 28 8

Salah’s Liverpool careers stats from right wing and centre-forward via Transfermarkt

With multiple records broken and trophies won, including two Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup, two League Cups, and more, Salah’s departure would mark the end of a golden era at Anfield.

If he leaves, there’s no doubt Salah will receive a hero’s farewell from Liverpool fans, cementing his legacy as one of the club’s all-time greats.