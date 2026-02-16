Tottenham targeting move for ex-Chelsea defender who was highly successful

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The prospect of Antonio Rüdiger making a dramatic return to the Premier League is gathering momentum ahead of the summer transfer window, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.



The experienced German defender is approaching the final months of his contract with Real Madrid, and uncertainty surrounding his future in Spain has alerted several clubs across Europe.

The defender has made eight appearances in La Liga for Real Madrid this season.

As per our sources, three English sides, Tottenham, West Ham United, and Crystal Palace, have initiated discussions over a potential move.

While a reunion with Chelsea has been speculated in some quarters, the London club are believed to have ruled out re-signing their former defender.

Instead, the race appears open, with both Premier League and continental suitors positioning themselves to sign the German defender.

Rüdiger has reduced role at Real Madrid this season

Rüdiger joined Real Madrid with significant expectations, bringing with him a reputation as one of Europe’s most combative and reliable centre-backs.

During his time in Spain, he has contributed to domestic and European success, but this season has seen a reduced role amid increased competition and tactical adjustments.

At 32, Rüdiger remains physically imposing and tactically astute, yet the limited playing time has prompted speculation that he may seek a fresh challenge.

Madrid’s long-term defensive planning, with younger options emerging, appears to have shifted the dynamic, making a summer departure increasingly plausible if a renewal is not agreed.

Season / Year Competition Club / Country 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup Real Madrid 2024 UEFA Super Cup Real Madrid 2023–24 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid 2023–24 La Liga Real Madrid 2023–24 Supercopa de España Real Madrid 2022–23 Copa del Rey Real Madrid 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Real Madrid 2022 UEFA Super Cup Real Madrid 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Chelsea 2021 UEFA Champions League Chelsea 2021 UEFA Super Cup Chelsea 2018–19 UEFA Europa League Chelsea 2017–18 FA Cup Chelsea 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Germany

Rüdiger’s career honours

Tottenham among Premier League clubs interested

The Premier League remains Rüdiger’s preferred destination. His previous spell at Chelsea showcased his ability to thrive in England’s high-intensity environment, particularly under Thomas

Tuchel, when he played a pivotal role in the club’s Champions League triumph.

For Tottenham, defensive reinforcement has been a recurring theme in recent seasons. Injuries and inconsistency at the back have undermined their progress, and Rüdiger’s leadership could offer immediate stability.

West Ham, meanwhile, are assessing long-term solutions in central defense. Crystal Palace’s interest reflects their desire to add experience to a developing squad who has recently lost Marc Guehi to Manchester City.

Beyond England, Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation closely.

From PSG’s perspective, signing a defender of Rüdiger’s pedigree without a transfer fee would represent strong market value.

Tottenham in pole position to sign 27-year-old UCL winner after intensifying efforts