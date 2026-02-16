(Photo by Visionhaus/ Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur issued a firm hands-off warning to London rivals Chelsea during the January transfer window, rejecting an approach for Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Blues, alongside Aston Villa, made direct contact with Spurs to test their resolve regarding the 20-year-old midfielder.

Despite Bergvall’s reduced minutes in the squad this season, Tottenham officials reportedly made it clear that there was “no plan” to consider his exit, viewing him as a non-negotiable part of the club’s long-term future.

The interest from Stamford Bridge reportedly stemmed from Bergvall’s reduced role under former head coach Thomas Frank.

The Dane, who was recently relieved of his duties, often deployed the natural central midfielder in wider areas or utilised him as a rotation option following the arrival of Conor Gallagher.

Sensing a potential opening, Chelsea explored the possibility of a permanent deal to bolster their own youthful midfield project.

However, Spurs rebuffed these advances immediately. The hierarchy in North London remains convinced of Bergvall’s “generational” potential, especially given his contract runs until 2031.

With Igor Tudor now taking the reins as interim boss, the club is hopeful that a more consistent role in his preferred central position will settle any external noise.

Bergvall’s time at Tottenham since snubbing Barcelona

Bergvall’s journey at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been a whirlwind since he famously turned down a move to Barcelona in 2024.

At the time, the Catalan giants were considered favorites, but the lure of the Premier League saw the ‘unstoppable‘ Swede choose N17.

His debut season was nothing short of spectacular; he was named the club’s Player of the Year and played a key role in Spurs’ Europa League win over Manchester United.

While the 2025/26 campaign has proven more challenging due to tactical shifts and a recent ankle injury, he remains a fan favorite.