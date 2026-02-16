Tottenham reject Chelsea approach for midfielder they consider untouchable

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have made it clear that Lucas Bergvall remains a central part of their long-term vision, despite growing interest from Premier League rivals.



According to The Athletic, Spurs rejected approaches during the January transfer window, with Aston Villa and Chelsea both enquiring about the Swedish midfielder’s availability.

The message from North London was unequivocal, Bergvall is not for sale.

While the young midfielder has found regular starts harder to come by in recent months and is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, Tottenham’s hierarchy view him as a cornerstone for the future.

With a contract running until 2031, the club are under no pressure to entertain offers.

Tottenham have no intention to let Bergvall leave

Tottenham see Bergvall as part of their long term project.

Bergvall arrived at Spurs amid considerable excitement, having been regarded as one of Scandinavia’s brightest midfield prospects.

His technical ability and composure in possession marked him out early, and Tottenham moved swiftly to secure his signature amid interest from several European clubs.

With competition for places high at Spurs, Bergvall has struggled to retain his place in the starting line up this season.

Premier League clubs hold interest in the young midfielder

Both Aston Villa and Chelsea saw an opportunity in January. Villa’s recruitment strategy under Unai Emery has focused on adding youthful dynamism to complement their European ambitions, while Chelsea continue to invest heavily in emerging talent as part of their long-term squad-building model.

However, Tottenham’s response was swift and firm.

Bergvall’s recent ankle injury has complicated matters, temporarily halting his momentum at a time when he was seeking to reassert himself in the rotation.

Nevertheless, the club’s medical and coaching staff are said to be confident about his recovery and long-term trajectory.

Spurs’ decision to tie him down to a deal until 2031 demonstrates the scale of their commitment.

