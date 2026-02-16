(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have bolstered their youth ranks with the capture of highly-rated defender George Jobling from Chelsea.

The news has been broken by reputable Tottenham insider account Lilywhite Rose, confirming that the North London club has completed the deal for the teenager who is widely regarded as one of the brightest defensive prospects in the country.

Tottenham agree deal for England U16 captain George Jobling

Taking to X, John Wenham revealed: “Understand the club have completed the signing of highly regarded England U16 Captain and Right-Back, George Jobling formerly of Chelsea.”

Jobling will arrive at Spurs with an impressive reputation, having most recently served as the captain of the England Under-16 squad.

His leadership qualities and technical ability have made him a standout performer on the international stage.

The move marks another significant step in Tottenham’s aggressive recruitment strategy, which has prioritised securing emerging talent before they reach professional terms.

Who is George Jobling: Tottenham’s new starlet

George Jobling is a versatile defender who primarily operates as a right-back, though he has shown the tactical flexibility to slot into a central defensive role when required.

Born in May 2010, the 15-year-old is praised for his modern interpretation of the fullback role, combining defensive solidity with the recovery pace and overlapping runs necessary for a high-pressing system.

The signing is seen as a key addition to the Spurs academy, which has recently seen a surplus of center-backs but lacked a clear, high-ceiling specialist at fullback.

Jobling is expected to integrate into the Tottenham U18 setup as he continues his development toward the professional game.