The future of Liverpool’s midfield maestro Alexis Mac Allister has been cast into sudden doubt following candid remarks from his father and agent, Carlos Mac Allister.

Speaking to Win Win All Sports, Carlos Mac Allister suggested that the ball is firmly in Liverpool’s court regarding a contract extension, sparking concerns that the Argentine could be tempted away from Anfield amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Carlos Mac Allister places pressure on Liverpool

During the interview, he Allister was transparent about the current state of play, emphasising that while his son is committed for now, the long-term outlook depends on the club’s initiative.

He said:

“Alexis is only thinking about Liverpool currently. We are waiting for an offer to renew his contract. We’ll see what the club’s plan is.”

When asked if the World Cup winner might consider a move elsewhere if a renewal is not agreed upon, his father remained coy but firm: “We will wait to see what happens regarding the renewal. That’s it.”

These comments come in response to the reports linking Mac Allister with a shock move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, viewing the 27-year-old as a transformative signing for their midfield.

Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with Mac Allister, who too has previously admitted his desire to play in the Spanish League.

By publicly stating they are “waiting for an offer,” the Mac Allister camp appears to be sending a clear message to the Liverpool board to accelerate negotiations or risk losing a key asset to a direct rival.

Mac Allister has been an excellent signing for Liverpool

Since arriving from Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister has been nothing short of sensational for the Reds.

His ability to dictate tempo, combined with his tactical versatility and World Cup-winning pedigree, has made him an indispensable part of the squad’s tactical setup.

This season has seen a dip in form but that has been more of a collective problem than an individual one.

Liverpool fans will be desperate for the club to resolve the impasse quickly. Mac Allister has been an excellent signing, providing the composure and creativity that defined the team’s recent successes.

Losing him would come as a big blow for the Reds.