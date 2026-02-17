Nuno Espirito Santo and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Alphonse Areola has been in and out of the West Ham starting lineup in recent weeks, and his wife has now aimed a subtle dig at manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The French goalkeeper is undoubtedly the best keeper at the club right now, but he has been dropped for Mads Hermansen in some of the recent matches.

Alphonse Areola has been dropped

According to Hammers News, Nuno wants a goalkeeper with better communication skills who can organise the defensive unit. He believes that a goalkeeper who can better organise the defence will help West Ham tighten up at the back. Areola has a shy demeanour; therefore, Nono has chosen to start Hermansen at times.

It will be interesting to see if the French goalkeeper can cement his place in the starting lineup once again. There is no doubt that he is a good player, but he needs to improve his communication to convince the manager that he is the ideal first-choice keeper at the club.

Areola wife aims a dig at Nuno

Areola recently won the Premier League, save of the month for January, and his wife came up with a subtle dig below the social media post for save of the month.

Marrion wrote: “How ironic football can be! Just to make sure, in case you don’t Mr Areola, that you are the first ever French goalkeeper in the Premier League that won this trophy not one but twice papapappapapapapapapapaa.”

It will be interesting to see if her social media post has any impact on future selections of the French goalkeeper. He will certainly hope to play more often in the coming weeks.

Hermansen was signed as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, but the Dane has not lived up to expectations. Areola will certainly fancy his chances of starting regularly if he can improve his communication skills.

