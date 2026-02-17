(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal have officially agreed to a blockbuster new contract with star winger Bukayo Saka, keeping the England international at the Emirates Stadium until 2031.

According to BBC’s Sam Mokbel, all formal steps have been completed, ending months of speculation regarding the future of the club’s talismanic attacker.

Taking to X: “Bukayo Saka has signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal. All formal steps completed. Previous deal was due to expire next year.”

Bukayo Saka signs five-year extension with Arsenal

The new five-year agreement reflects Saka’s status as a key man for Arsenal.

As per the report from BBC, the deal will make the 24-year-old the highest-paid player in the club’s history, with wages reported to be in excess of £300,000 a week.

While this comes as a massive boost to the North London faithful, the groundwork was laid long ago.

Negotiating teams have been in dialogue for nearly a year, with Saka reportedly giving his verbal word to commit his future to the club as early as January.

Arsenal have done well to secure futures of their star players

Bukayo Saka is the latest in a series of vital first-team stars to commit their prime years to the Gunners.

By putting pen to paper, he joins a growing list of ‘untouchables’ who have recently signed extensions, including:

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, securing the defensive spine. Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, highlighting the club’s pathway for elite youth talent.

This strategy of locking in core talent ensures that Arsenal remains competitive at the highest level of the Premier League and Champions League for years to come.

Saka’s rise from Arsenal academy to one of the Premier League’s best wingers

Saka’s rise is the ultimate success story for the Arsenal academy. Since making his debut, he has evolved from a versatile teenager into one of the most clinical and feared wingers in the league.

His journey from the Hale End academy to becoming a double-digit goalscorer and assist provider has mirrored Arsenal’s own resurgence.

Team Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal FC 296 77 78 Arsenal FC U21 25 6 9 Arsenal FC U18 28 16 6

With his future now secured until 2031, Saka is perfectly positioned to lead the club’s hunt for major silverware in the coming seasons.