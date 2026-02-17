Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, is pictured in the stands. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Arsenal are plotting an ambitious move to sign the PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele.

The 28-year-old French international won the Ballon d’Or last time out, and Mikel Arteta believes he could raise the squad’s competitive level. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince PSG to sell the player.

He is an exceptional performer, and he has been outstanding for PSG in recent years. However, his contract expires in 2028, and PSG have not yet agreed on a new deal with him. If they fail to secure an agreement with the player, it would not be a surprise if they decided to cash in on him.

However, the report from Fichajes claims that a stratospheric financial offer would be needed to get the deal done. Dembele helped PSG win a treble last season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal management plans to make a move for the French international in the summer and hopes the player and PSG fail to agree on a new deal. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. It is no secret that Arsenal need more quality on the flanks, and signing the 28-year-old would be a game-changer for them. He could elevate the Arsenal attack to a whole new level.

Dembele is exceptional at taking on players and beating them in one-on-one situations. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal have invested in players like Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, but they have been underwhelming so far. It is no surprise that they are looking at other options now.

Dembele has proven himself in Germany, Spain and France. He could be tempted to take on a new challenge in England now.