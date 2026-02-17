Kai Havertz of Arsenal (L) attempts for a goal by header during a pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, and he is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur as well. However, a report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal currently “hold the edge” over Tottenham in the race to sign the German International.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from Arsenal. They could use more quality in the team, and the 31-year-old will only help them improve further. The box-to-box midfielder will add physicality, defensive steel and drive in the middle of the park. He has proven himself in Germany over the years, and he has the qualities to succeed in England as well.

Apart from his qualities as a footballer, his leadership skills and winning experience could prove invaluable. Arsenal are looking to build a team capable of regularly winning major trophies. They need serial winners like him. Goretzka has won 15 trophies with Bayern Munich since 2018. He has won major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League, and could be the ideal mentor for the Arsenal dressing room.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more quality in the middle of the park as well. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Arsenal to the signature of the German International. Arsenal are currently pushing the hardest to get the deal done.

They will certainly have an advantage in the race because they are likely to secure Champions League qualification for the next season. On the other hand, Tottenham are fighting for survival. The player might not be too keen on joining a club where he might not win major trophies.