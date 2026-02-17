Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Nico Williams has been linked with a move away from Athletic Club Bilbao at the end of the season, and Arsenal have been sounded out over a potential move.

According to a report from Team Talk, multiple clubs are being briefed about his availability, and it will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old ends up. The player has a £87 million release clause in his contract.

Athletic Club Bilbao is unlikely to let him leave for cheap. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to break the Bank for him. They need a quality winger like him, and he could transform them in the final third. He will add explosive pace, trickery, and goals to the side. The opportunity to join Arsenal will be exciting for him as well. It would be a major step up in his career. The report claims that Barcelona and Arsenal are the two clubs that appeal the most to the player.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United have recently been informed of the player’s availability by intermediaries. However, the asking price is likely to deter potential buyers. It will be interesting to see whether the Spanish outfit is willing to sanction his departure for a reasonable fee.

Williams has been a key player for them, and his departure would be a blow. They will look to recoup as much as possible from his sale so that they can improve multiple areas of the squad.

The attacker has 35 goals and 36 assists in La Liga so far, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.