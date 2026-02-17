Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool battles for possession with Malo Gusto of Chelsea . (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Murillo has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest at the end of the season, and clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on him.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea is leading the race to sign the 23-year-old Brazilian defender. The player is keen to move at the end of the season and does not want to compete in the championship next season.

Liverpool and Chelsea are prepared to provide him with an exit route in the summer.

Chelsea are looking to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit, and there is no doubt that Murillo would be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he has the ability to compete at the highest level. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him. Chelsea could provide him with European football next season and the platform to fight for trophies.

Similarly, Liverpool are among the biggest clubs in the world as well. The defending Premier League champions need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and Murillo could be the ideal acquisition. Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool needs to replace him. Joe Gomez has been linked with a move away from the club as well. The 23-year-old Brazilian could be ideal for both clubs, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The report from Football Insider adds that a fee of around £50 million might be required to complete the deal. However, the valuation could come down if Nottingham Forest is relegated at the end of the season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.