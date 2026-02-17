Man United have ex-Man City man on their radar as they look for Casemiro's replacement

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing for a significant midfield transition this summer, with reports indicating the club are set to open discussions with the representatives of Felix Nmecha over a potential move to Old Trafford.



As the Red Devils plan for life after Casemiro, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has emerged as a leading candidate to fill the void left by the departing Brazilian, according to Fussball Daten.

Casemiro’s expected exit at the end of the season will mark the conclusion of an influential chapter in United’s recent history.

The experienced midfielder has confirmed he intends to seek a new challenge once his contract expires, prompting the club to accelerate their succession planning.

Man United are looking for a leader in the midfield

Casemiro’s impact at Man United extended beyond his defensive contributions.

The former Real Madrid star brought leadership, big-game composure and tactical discipline during a period of instability.

However, at this stage of his career, Casemiro is understood to be ready for a fresh chapter.

With his departure looming, United’s recruitment team have prioritised finding a midfielder capable of combining athleticism, tactical quality and long-term upside.

Dortmund midfielder Nmecha is attracting interest

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha has attracted attention across Europe for his well-rounded skill set.

The 25-year-old, who previously spent time in the academy setup at Manchester City, has rebuilt his career impressively after spells with Wolfsburg and now Dortmund.

Nmecha is widely regarded as a modern central midfielder. Primarily operating as a box-to-box No.8, he possesses the versatility to drop deeper or push forward into advanced roles.

His ability to carry the ball through midfield, break opposition lines and transition play quickly stands out.

United reportedly view him as a “strategic reinforcement,” someone capable of evolving into a cornerstone of the midfield rather than a short-term fix.

Tottenham have been closely monitoring him, while Chelsea are also believed to be tracking his progress.

Spurs scouts were reportedly present during recent European fixtures involving Dortmund, highlighting the level of scrutiny surrounding the German international.