Florian Wirtz exit talk surfaces again despite German showing improvement at Liverpool

Bayern Munich may have lost out to Liverpool in the race for Florian Wirtz, but the Bundesliga giants have not abandoned hope of one day bringing the German playmaker back to Bavaria.

Fresh reports from Bayern Space suggest that Bayern officials have maintained contact with Wirtz’s representatives, ensuring lines of communication remain open should circumstances change in the future.

While there is no immediate indication of a transfer, Bayern’s long-standing admiration for the 22-year-old shows their belief that he remains one of Europe’s premier creative talents, even amid a mixed start to life in the Premier League.

Wirtz has struggled to settle at Liverpool

Liverpool secured Wirtz in a high-profile move that was widely viewed as a statement signing.

The German international arrived with enormous expectations after flourishing at Bayer Leverkusen under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

At Leverkusen, Wirtz was the creative heartbeat of a side that captivated Europe.

However, adapting to the Premier League’s physical intensity and tactical demands has proven challenging.

While flashes of his brilliance have been evident, his goals and assists output initially fell short of the extraordinary numbers he produced in Germany.

Recent performances suggest signs of improvement, but he is still working to consistently replicate the influence he enjoyed in the Bundesliga.

The German has six goals and eight assits for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

Bayern Munich remain interested in the midfielder

Bayern Munich view Wirtz as a long-term asset who could shape the club’s next era.

Manager Vincent Kompany is reportedly a strong admirer and has encouraged the board to stay alert to any potential dissatisfaction.

Bayern’s approach appears strategic, maintaining dialogue without actively unsettling the player.

The Allianz Arena hierarchy are known for planning marquee signings well in advance, particularly when targeting elite German internationals.

For now, Wirtz’s camp insist he remains fully committed to Liverpool’s long-term vision.

There is no appetite for a swift return to Germany, with the midfielder determined to establish himself in England and justify the investment made in him.

