Jacob Ramsey of Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United signed Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa this season, and the midfielder was recently spotted kissing the Newcastle badge before the match against his former club.

During the pre-match warm-up, the midfielder was captured by the TV cameras kissing the Newcastle badge in a harmless bit of banter with his former teammate, Morgan Rogers. The Aston Villa midfielder was quick to give him a thumbs-down and show his disapproval.

Jacob Ramsey message to Villa fans

The midfielder showed his respect to his former club when he was replaced during the game by applauding the home fans as well as the Newcastle fans.

Later, the midfielder took to social media and wrote: “Next round! Good to return to Villa Park & see so many familiar faces yesterday.”

Ramsey struggled for regular opportunities at Aston Villa, and he will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for Newcastle going forward. There is no doubt that he’s a talented player, and his ability to slot into multiple midfield roles could make him a very useful option for the new Newcastle.

The West Midlands club were not too keen on losing Ramsey at the start of the season, but they were forced to cash in on the player for a fee of £40 million in order to balance the books.

Can Ramsey make his mark at Newcastle?

The 24-year-old will now look to justify the investment and establish himself as an important player for Newcastle.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League multiple times, and he will look to add more consistency to his game and convince the manager to start him every week.

The technically gifted midfielder will add creativity and drive to the team. Newcastle could certainly use someone like him in the starting lineup.