Liverpool’s persistent right-back crisis has taken another turn for the worse, as summer signing Jeremie Frimpong has been ruled out of the upcoming Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Despite hopes that the Dutch international was nearing a return, The Athletic reports that the defender is not yet match-fit and will likely be sidelined for at least another week.

Frimpong has endured a stop-start debut season at Anfield, and his latest setback, a muscle injury sustained during the Champions League victory over Qarabag, continues to frustrate head coach Arne Slot.

While initial assessments suggested the injury was not as severe as first feared, the club is taking an ultra-cautious approach.

As per the report, Liverpool are “likely to give Frimpong another week” to ensure a full recovery, especially given the player’s history of hamstring issues earlier in the campaign.

With Conor Bradley out for the season and Joe Gomez being “carefully managed” following his own fitness struggles, the Reds find themselves desperately thin in natural defensive options.

Dominik Szoboszlai expected to continue at right-back

With Jeremie Frimpong unavailable, Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to play at right-back once again.

The Hungarian captain has been a revelation this season, with Slot recently describing his versatility and work rate as “close to ridiculous.”

Szoboszlai’s ability to transition from his natural attacking midfield berth to the defensive line has been a saving grace for Slot.

He continued to excel in the position during the recent 3-0 FA Cup win over Brighton, and even scored a stunning goal to cap off yet another brilliant performance.