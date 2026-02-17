Jose Mourinho linked with sensational return to ex-club due to unique release clause

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Speculation is mounting in Spain over a sensational managerial return to the Santiago Bernabéu, with José Mourinho reportedly emerging as a candidate to take over permanently following the turbulent end of the Xabi Alonso era.



According to AS, a contractual clause in Mourinho’s current deal with Benfica could pave the way for an unexpected reunion.

While no formal approach has yet been confirmed, the idea of Mourinho stepping back into the Real Madrid dugout has quickly gathered momentum, driven by uncertainty over the club’s long-term managerial direction and a perceived need for stronger authority within the dressing room.

Jose Mourinho to return to Real Madrid?

Mourinho is currently in charge of Benfica, having taken over during a politically sensitive period for the Lisbon giants.

Notably, his contract is believed to contain a clause allowing him to depart without penalty should Real Madrid make an official move, a provision reportedly inserted during negotiations in late 2025.

That clause can reportedly be activated within a short window following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Spanish giants are looking for stability post-Xabi Alonso

Following the disappointing end to Alonso’s tenure, Real Madrid are once again evaluating their long-term leadership.

Although Álvaro Arbeloa has steadied results in the interim, president Florentino Pérez is said to be unconvinced that he represents the definitive solution.

The current Madrid squad brims with world-class talent, from Vinícius Júnior to Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, yet some observers argue that discipline and tactical cohesion have occasionally faltered.

Pérez is reportedly seeking a manager capable of commanding authority, managing superstar personalities, and restoring competitive edge at the highest level.

Now 63, Mourinho would return not as the brash disruptor of his first spell, but as a seasoned figure with decades of elite-level experience.

