Liverpool have identified their ideal Mo Salah replacement but move could cost more than €100m

Liverpool’s long-term planning on the right flank has reportedly led them to Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who is viewed internally as one of the closest stylistic successors to Mohamed Salah.



With Salah entering the latter stages of his peak years and ongoing speculation about his future, the Anfield hierarchy are assessing elite-level replacements capable of sustaining their attacking threat for seasons to come.

However, any approach for Olise is expected to face significant resistance, according to TEAMtalk.

Bayern Munich are understood to have no intention of entertaining offers, and the player himself is reportedly settled in Germany.

Michael Olise has caught the attention of Liverpool

Liverpool have built much of their attacking identity around Salah’s productivity, creativity and reliability.

Replacing such output is no simple task. Olise’s technical profile, though, makes him a compelling candidate.

The former Crystal Palace star has pace, goal scoring threat and the ability to create chances.

His left foot, composure in tight spaces and vision in the final third have drawn praise across Europe.

The French winger has scored ten goals and provided 25 assists this season for the Bundesliga side in all competitions.

Bayern Munich have firm stance on the future of Olise

Despite external interest, Bayern are reportedly preparing to open discussions over an improved contract, even though Olise’s current deal runs until 2029.

The German champions consider him a central figure in their future attacking plans.

Interest extends beyond England. Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been linked, while European heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to admire his profile.

Any transfer would likely exceed €100 million, reflecting both his contract length and elite potential.

Liverpool are not placing all their focus on one target. Reports suggest they are also monitoring RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, Athletic Club star Nico Williams, and Paris Saint-Germain duo Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola.

