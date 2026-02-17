Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande is expected to be on the move at the end of the season and Liverpool are keen on signing him.

According to a report from TeamTalk, Liverpool officials were in Germany over the weekend to carry out due diligence on the player. Meanwhile, multiple clubs are interested in the 19-year-old, but Liverpool is the ‘most advanced’ in the transfer race.

It is no secret that they need a quality winger. They have missed the unpredictability and explosive pace of Luis Diaz. Diomande could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. The 19-year-old has nine goals and six assists for RB Leipzig this season, and his performances have attracted the attention of top teams.

He has all the tools to develop into a future star, and Liverpool would do well to secure his signature. However, the player is likely to cost around £87 million in the summer. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool is willing to break the Bank for him. Even though he is a top talent, he has not done enough to justify that fee yet. Liverpool might prefer to sign him for a more reasonable fee.

That said, the market is inflated for elite talents, and Liverpool must act quickly before their rivals steal a match from them. Adding a quality winger could make a huge difference for Liverpool, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Liverpool scouts were in attendance to watch the player in action against Wolfsburg recently. However, scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham were also monitoring the attacker. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.