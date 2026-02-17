Liverpool on alert over key player after comments from his national team manager

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai’s future at Liverpool has come under renewed scrutiny following remarks from Hungary national team coach Marco Rossi, who revealed that playing for Real Madrid remains one of the midfielder’s lifelong ambitions.



The comments have sparked concern on Merseyside, particularly given Szoboszlai’s growing importance to Liverpool’s midfield and his brilliant performances this season.

APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

While there is no formal approach from Madrid at this stage, reports in Spain suggest that the remarks have heightened awareness within Liverpool’s hierarchy, according to Defensa Central.

As a result, the club have reportedly accelerated discussions over a new and improved contract in an effort to secure one of their most influential players.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been a huge hit at Liverpool

Liverpool invested heavily to bring Szoboszlai to Anfield, and he has since developed into a pillar of their post-Jürgen Klopp evolution under Arne Slot.

The Hungarian international has combined relentless energy with technical quality, contributing six goals and seven assists in the Premier League this campaign.

His ability to operate between lines while maintaining defensive discipline has made him indispensable.

The Hungarian midfielder has shown his versatility this season by playing as a right-back, right-winger, attacking midfielder and a central midfielder.

Real Madrid ambition is bothering the Premier League giants

Real Madrid have long been associated with elite attacking midfielders, and Rossi’s public acknowledgment of Szoboszlai’s admiration for the Spanish giants has inevitably intensified speculation.

Privately, Liverpool officials are said to regard the comments as unnecessary external noise.

However, there is awareness that Rossi, a mentor figure to Szoboszlai, may have spoken candidly about the player’s ambitions.

The silence from the midfielder’s camp since the remarks has only fuelled speculation.

Szoboszlai’s current deal runs until 2028, but Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer a lucrative extension worth approximately €287,000 per week to safeguard his future.

The club had already planned to initiate renewal discussions this spring, but recent developments have added urgency.

From Liverpool’s perspective, securing Szoboszlai long-term would not only reinforce squad stability but also send a message of ambition during a period of transition.

Liverpool in discussions for £100m star with 27 goals, 24 assists; talks held with representatives – report