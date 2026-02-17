Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Palmeiras midfielder Allan has been linked with a move to Europe in recent weeks.

According to a report from SportsBoom, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the talented young midfielder, and they are impressed with his physical prowess and tactical versatility.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Liverpool scouts have been watching the player closely and are impressed by what they have seen. Meanwhile, the Brazilian club is willing to sell the player for around €30-35 million. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decides to follow up on their interest with an official offer to complete the deal.

The report has described Allan as a “complete midfielder”. It is no secret that Liverpool need more quality in the middle of the park, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. He will add creativity and physicality in the middle of the park.

Liverpool scouts believe that Allan could be the “perfect” fit for the high-pressure football in England.

Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to submit an offer at the end of the season. The Brazilian is likely to be tempted to join the Premier League club. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.

Allan might not be worth €30-35 million right now, but he could justify the investment in future. Liverpool have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development.