Tottenham have received a significant boost during a turbulent period for the club, with Swedish starlet Lucas Bergvall now expected to return to action much sooner than previously feared.

According to the latest reports from Fotboll Direkt, the 20-year-old midfielder’s rehabilitation is progressing ahead of schedule, providing a rare glimmer of hope for newly appointed interim manager Igor Tudor.

Bergvall’s season hit a major roadblock in late January during Tottenham’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Update on Lucas Bergvall’s Injury

The midfielder,who was wanted by Chelsea in January, was forced off in the second half following a heavy challenge, later diagnosed as a significant ankle injury.

Initial assessments from the medical staff were grim, with early forecasts suggesting a layoff of two to three months.

Such a timeline would have effectively ended his regular-season contributions and ruled him out of critical international fixtures.

However, the report now indicates that the player has recently been released from the protective plastic boot used to stabilise his foot, signaling a major step forward in his recovery.

When is Lucas Bergvall expected back?

The revised forecast points toward a comeback in approximately six weeks, provided his healing continues without further setbacks.

This accelerated timeline is particularly vital for the Swedish national team; there is now “minimal hope” that Bergvall could feature in the upcoming World Cup playoff against Ukraine on March 26.

For Spurs, his return cannot come soon enough. The club has been ravaged by an unprecedented injury crisis, with as many as 11 senior players currently sidelined, including James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

With Tottenham currently fighting to climb the table and Igor Tudor tasked with steadying the ship, having a player of Bergvall’s technical quality return for the final stretch of the season could be the difference-maker.

If the new six-week prognosis holds true, the ‘unstoppable‘ Swede could be back to lead the charge by early April.