Manchester City are reportedly preparing the groundwork for a significant summer approach for Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White, according to Football Insider.
Valued at around £70 million, the England international has once again emerged as a prime target for elite clubs, with Tottenham also maintaining strong interest.
After choosing to extend his stay at Forest last year despite Spurs’ advances, Gibbs-White now finds himself at the centre of another high-profile transfer discussion.
With Pep Guardiola’s long-standing admiration for the midfielder well documented in recruitment circles, City could be poised to test Forest’s resolve in the coming months.
Man City hold long term interest in Gibbs-White
Man City have tracked Gibbs-White’s development for several seasons. The 26-year-old has evolved into one of the Premier League’s most dynamic creative midfielders.
Comfortable operating as a No.10 or drifting into wider channels, he offers tactical flexibility, a trait highly valued in Guardiola’s system.
City’s midfield evolution is an ongoing process. With questions occasionally raised about depth and succession planning in attacking midfield roles, Gibbs-White’s profile has impressed officials at the Etihad Stadium.
His ability to press aggressively, carry the ball through central zones and deliver decisive final passes makes him an attractive option for a side that thrives on positional fluidity.
Tottenham remain interested in the Forest midfielder
Tottenham remain firmly in the picture. Spurs pursued Gibbs-White previously, only for the player to commit his future to Nottingham Forest.
That decision was viewed as a show of loyalty and belief in the club’s project, but Tottenham’s interest has not diminished.
Spurs are actively seeking greater creativity and consistency in advanced midfield areas.
Gibbs-White’s leadership qualities and experience in England’s top flight would strengthen their attacking structure.
Forest consider Gibbs-White a central figure in their sporting vision. Since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers, he has become both a creative hub and an emotional leader on the pitch.
