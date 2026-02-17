(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly preparing the groundwork for a significant summer approach for Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White, according to Football Insider.



Valued at around £70 million, the England international has once again emerged as a prime target for elite clubs, with Tottenham also maintaining strong interest.

After choosing to extend his stay at Forest last year despite Spurs’ advances, Gibbs-White now finds himself at the centre of another high-profile transfer discussion.

With Pep Guardiola’s long-standing admiration for the midfielder well documented in recruitment circles, City could be poised to test Forest’s resolve in the coming months.

Man City hold long term interest in Gibbs-White

Man City have tracked Gibbs-White’s development for several seasons. The 26-year-old has evolved into one of the Premier League’s most dynamic creative midfielders.

Comfortable operating as a No.10 or drifting into wider channels, he offers tactical flexibility, a trait highly valued in Guardiola’s system.

City’s midfield evolution is an ongoing process. With questions occasionally raised about depth and succession planning in attacking midfield roles, Gibbs-White’s profile has impressed officials at the Etihad Stadium.

His ability to press aggressively, carry the ball through central zones and deliver decisive final passes makes him an attractive option for a side that thrives on positional fluidity.

Tottenham remain interested in the Forest midfielder

Tottenham remain firmly in the picture. Spurs pursued Gibbs-White previously, only for the player to commit his future to Nottingham Forest.

That decision was viewed as a show of loyalty and belief in the club’s project, but Tottenham’s interest has not diminished.

Spurs are actively seeking greater creativity and consistency in advanced midfield areas.

Gibbs-White’s leadership qualities and experience in England’s top flight would strengthen their attacking structure.

Forest consider Gibbs-White a central figure in their sporting vision. Since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers, he has become both a creative hub and an emotional leader on the pitch.

