A fan of Manchester United wears a flag of the club's badge. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Igor Thiago continues to be linked with a move away from Brentford after an impressive season in the Premier League so far.

The Brazilian has been outstanding, scoring 17 goals in the league. It is no surprise that Manchester United are keen on him. They need more quality in the attack. Even though they have invested in Benjamin Sesko, they need more depth in that area of the pitch. Manchester United have already begun internal discussions to sign the Brazilian, and he could cost around €80 million.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Meanwhile, the report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea and Arsenal are also on the lookout. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

Thiago will certainly want to compete at the highest level, and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join them will be attractive for the player.

Negotiations with Brentford will not be easy. They will want to keep their star striker, and Manchester United will need to break the bank to convince them.

They hope to return to the top of English football, and they need quality players. A reliable striker who can find the back of the net regularly could be a game-changer for them.

The Brazilian is still only 24, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a star for Manchester United with the right guidance.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will need to sign an upgrade on Liam Delap, who has failed to find the back of the net regularly.

Arsenal are in a similar position as well. They signed Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, but the Swedish International has not lived up to expectations. Both teams could use a reliable finisher.