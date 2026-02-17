Man United receive major boost in pursuit of 23-year-old due to Michael Carrick

(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer recruitment plans are already taking shape, and Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has emerged as a player firmly on their radar.



According to TEAMtalk, United will continue to monitor the 23-year-old as they evaluate options to refresh their midfield ahead of the new season.

Hackney has been one of the best performers in the Championship, and there is growing belief across English football that he will be playing in the Premier League next year, whether through promotion with Middlesbrough or via a high-profile transfer.

Man United to prioritise midfield additions

Man United are expected to undergo significant changes in midfield this summer.

With senior departures anticipated and a desire to inject energy and tactical flexibility into the squad, the recruitment team are assessing both established names and emerging domestic talents.

Hackney fits the latter category. A technically accomplished central midfielder, he is comfortable dictating tempo from deep while also carrying the ball forward with confidence.

His ability to operate as a progressive No.8 or in a deeper playmaking role has drawn comparisons to modern Premier League midfielders who blend work rate with composure.

One factor potentially working in United’s favour is Hackney’s relationship with Michael Carrick.

The current United boss previously coached Hackney at Middlesbrough and played a pivotal role in his development.

Competition is growing for Hayden Hackney

Middlesbrough stood firm in January, rejecting approaches from Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

The club view Hackney as central to their ambitions and were unwilling to sanction a mid-season sale.

However, the landscape may shift in the summer. If promotion proves elusive, financial realities and player ambition could open the door to negotiations.

Everton are also understood to be monitoring developments, adding another layer of competition to the race.

