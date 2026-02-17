Mauricio Pochettino looks on during a match with the United States Men's National Team (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The Argentine manager could be back in club football after the World Cup, and Real Madrid could be a potential option for him. According to a report from Spanish publication Defensa Central, he would be open to taking over at the Spanish club if Florentino Perez agrees to deliver three signings for him at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino makes Real Madrid demand

The South American manager wants to sign a quality central midfielder and two quality central defenders in the summer. Real Madrid have a quality team, but they have not been at their best this season. They have not been able to push for major trophies. Pochettino believes that the addition of three quality players could help them turn things around and return to the top of Spanish football.

Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso recently and have replaced him with Alvaro Arbeloa. He has not been able to make the desired impact either. They are expected to bring in a quality manager at the end of the season.

Can Pochettino land the Real Madrid job?

Pochettino has shown his quality in England and Spain. There is no doubt that he could be an exciting acquisition for Real Madrid. Pochettino is reportedly on the radar of Tottenham as well.

He did an exceptional job, particularly at Tottenham, where he helped them push for the league title and guided them to the UEFA Champions League final on a shoestring budget.

Real Madrid are among the wealthiest clubs in the world, and he could help build a formidable project there. It remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement in the coming months.