Mikel Arteta eyes €100million Spaniard to add quality on the left-flank for Arsenal

Arsenal have been informed that Nico Williams could be available for transfer this summer, with the Spain international reportedly open to leaving Athletic Club despite signing a long-term contract only last year.



According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners are among several elite European clubs briefed on the winger’s situation, setting the stage for what could become one of the window’s headline pursuits.

Williams committed his future to Athletic amid strong interest from Barcelona last summer, agreeing to a deal that runs deep into the next decade.

However, after a challenging campaign for the Basque side, the 23-year-old is said to be reassessing his options.

Arsenal plan to strengthen the left-wing position

Arsenal have been quietly evaluating reinforcements on the left wing at Mikel Arteta’s request.

While Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have both delivered important contributions this season, the club’s recruitment team, led by sporting chief Andrea Berta, are believed to be exploring additional quality and competition in that area.

Arteta’s tactical framework demands more than raw pace from wide players. Defensive work rate, positional discipline and versatility are essential.

Williams fits that mould. Unlike traditional wingers who predominantly cut inside, he is equally comfortable driving down the flank or attacking central spaces.

Gunners would have to pay Nico’s hefty release clause

Athletic Club reportedly inserted a release clause of approximately €100 million into Williams’ contract.

While that figure reflects his talent and international pedigree, there is speculation that Athletic may be open to structured negotiations, especially considering the player’s wage package and recent dip in form.

Arsenal are thought to view the situation as a potential market opportunity.

Though the valuation remains significant, elite-level wingers in their early twenties rarely become attainable without a premium.

Competition is likely. Clubs across Europe continue to monitor Williams’ progress.

For Arteta, securing a winger capable of stretching defenses and maintaining defensive discipline would add another dimension to an already evolving squad.

