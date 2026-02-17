Chelsea carry out extensive groundwork on Brazilian shining in the Premier League

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has emerged as a key target for Premier League giants Chelsea, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.



The 23-year-old Brazilian centre-back, who signed a long-term contract until 2029, is widely viewed as ready to take the next step in his career after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising defensive talents.

Forest, however, are determined to maximise their leverage. With no release clause in his contract, the club are reportedly demanding a fee in excess of £60-70 million, a valuation that reflects both his age and his rapid development since arriving in England.

Nottingham Forest have firm stance on the defender

Nottingham Forest are under no pressure to sell. Murillo’s contract situation provides them with a strong negotiating position, and internally he is considered one of the pillars of the club’s long-term project.

Since his move from Brazil, he has impressed with his composure on the ball, physical strength in duels and ability to defend aggressively in wide areas.

Murillo’s profile, left-footed, athletic and confident in possession, fits that template perfectly. Those attributes have not gone unnoticed among England’s elite.

The defender has made 25 appearances for Forest this season.

Chelsea lead the race with Liverpool also interested

Chelsea have done the most extensive background work on Murillo over the past year.

With the club reassessing their defensive structure and open to reshaping certain areas of the squad, Murillo is viewed as a long-term option.

Liverpool are prepared to rival Chelsea’s interest. Liverpool’s recruitment team have monitored Murillo closely and were understood to have considered an approach last summer.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United have all tracked him extensively.

Clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been loosely linked, though whether either would meet Forest’s valuation remains uncertain.

Saudi Arabian interest has also been mentioned, but indications suggest Murillo favours staying in England.

