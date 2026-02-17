Tottenham fans (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have recently sacked Thomas Frank after a disappointing run of results and have appointed Igor Tudor as interim manager.

Former boss Tim Sherwood believes the club hierarchy caved under pressure from the fans and parted ways with Frank. He believes that Spurs would not have been relegated if they had persisted with the Danish manager until the end of the season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Mauricio Pochettino to return?

Now, he is unsure whether the former Juventus manager is the right appointment. However, he is convinced that Mauricio Pochettino will return to the club at the end of the season.

Pochettino has been linked with a return to Tottenham multiple times in the past. He is highly rated within the club and admired by the fans. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the London club after the World Cup. He is currently the manager of the United States national team.

Mauricio Pochettino lays down conditions to accept Real Madrid job

Sherwood on Tudor appointment and Pochettino return

Speaking on Sky Sports, Tim Sherwood said: “The toxic nature of the fans has got the man the sack. Thomas Frank has not helped himself because it has been really poor, and we know there have been mitigating circumstances with injuries. “They still have a good enough squad to beat the teams in the bottom half of the league. It was inevitable. “I do not think they wanted to sack him. If they kept him, they would stay in the Premier League anyway, but they have gone totally left-field with the appointment of Igor Tudor. It might work, it might not. “We know who is coming in the summer – it will be Pochettino, 100 per cent. “I do not think the club will be brave enough to turn to anyone else. There are other options out there, but the pressure on another man getting that job and losing two games and then the crowd saying ‘you had a chance to bring Poch back’ – it is impossible for them to look elsewhere.”

It remains to be seen whether Tudor can help Tottenham turn things around in the coming weeks and finish the season in a respectable position. He is unlikely to get the job permanently, but he will certainly look to make his mark in English football.