West Ham United are interested in signing the Real Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell.

According to Fichajes, they have identified the 30-year-old as a target, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done in the summer. Even though they have three goalkeepers at their disposal, they feel the need to sign another, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

West Ham keen on Aaron Escandell

West Ham have Alphonse Areola, Mads Hermansen and Lukasz Fabianski at their disposal. It will be interesting to see whether they are willing to let go of some of these players to make room for Escandell.

Meanwhile, Italian club Torino is also interested in signing the goalkeeper. It remains to be seen where the 30-year-old ends up.

He has shown his quality with Oviedo, and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League if the move goes through. This is a golden opportunity for him to take on a new challenge and prove himself at a higher level.

Escandell could be tempted to join

West Ham is likely to be an attractive option for him. It will be interesting to see if West Ham follows up on their interest with an official offer at the end of the season.

Oviedo is likely to go down at the end of the season, and the 30-year-old will want to move on in the summer. They move to the London club could be the ideal next step in his career. He’s at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to move to the Premier League.

