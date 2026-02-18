24-year-old midfielder could leave Aston Villa for a bigger club

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana could leave the Premier League club for a move to another club, according to Football Insider.



The Belgian midfielder has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United in recent transfer windows.

However, he has stayed at Villa and shown his importance for Unai Emery’s team.

Onana has become a crucial member of the Villa starting line up and since his move from Everton, the 24-year-old has displayed consistency and added strength to the Villa midfield.

The speculation over his future has increased once again after Onana joked about joining a “world-class club” in the future.

Amadou Onana could consider Aston Villa exit

It has alerted Villa and reminded them of the possibility of their star midfielder leaving for another club to match his ambitions.

Mick Brown of the Football Insider provided the latest update on the future of the Villa midfielder:

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see Onana leave Villa.

“On one hand, you can look at the fact he’s got these ambitions to play at the top level as a positive thing given what Villa are trying to achieve.

“But the fact he seemed to suggest he couldn’t achieve it with Villa and wants to go to a bigger club, I’m not convinced that will go down particularly well.

“He’s a player I’ve been very impressed with since he came to Villa, he’s surprised me.

“I can see where he’s coming from in terms of I think he could make that big move happen, he’s good enough at his best to play for a top club.”

Midfielder has been crucial for Emery’s team this season

Onana has made 24 appearances for Villa in all competitions this season.

His ability to provide strength and physicality in the midfield and to build attacks with his long passing range has been crucial for Villa this season.

Emery would certainly want him to stay at the club but the questions remains whether Villa can match his ambitions.

Aston Villa have certainly done well this season and even in the Premier League, they have pushed above their weight and remained in the top three for most of the season.

Onana must stay at Villa and show faith in their project, just like Villa showed faith in his ability.

