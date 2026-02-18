Watch: Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier involved in heated argument during 6-1 win over Qarabag

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s emphatic 6-1 victory over Qarabag in the Champions League play-off was momentarily overshadowed by a heated confrontation between star man Anthony Gordon and captain Kieran Trippier.

Despite the Magpies effectively sealing their place in the last 16 with a dominant display in Baku, the visible friction between two of Eddie Howe’s key players became a major talking point.

What happened between Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier?

The disagreement erupted just before half-time at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium.

Already leading 4-0, Newcastle were awarded a second penalty after Gordon, who is reportedly been put up for sale, was fouled by goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski.

Having already converted one spot-kick and scored twice from open play, Gordon was determined to take the strike to complete a four-goal haul.

However, Trippier appeared frustrated with Gordon’s “greed” and insistent approach.

The veteran defender was seen engaging in a lively, heated exchange with the 24-year-old on the pitch.

The tension followed them into the tunnel; as the teams left for the break, teammates were forced to intervene and separate the pair as the argument continued.

A disagreement between Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier that continued going in at the half-time break ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Qdibtv23B5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 18, 2026

Gordon’s record-breaking performance vs Qarabag

While the argument drew headlines, Liverpool linked Gordon’s performance on the pitch was nothing short of historic.

By netting four times in a single half, the England international shattered several long-standing records:

Fastest Englishman: He recorded the fastest-ever hat-trick by an Englishman in Champions League history, needing just 33 minutes to reach the milestone.

Shearer Surpassed: With 10 European goals this season, Gordon has officially eclipsed Alan Shearer’s club record for the most goals scored by a Newcastle player in a single European campaign.

Elite Club: He becomes only the second player in the history of the Champions League to score four goals in the first half of a match, joining Luiz Adriano (2014).

Anthony Gordon rewrote the Champions League record books tonight. ? ? Most goals for Newcastle in a single campaign (10) ? First Newcastle player to score four in a match ? Fastest hat-trick by an English player ? Fastest hat-trick for an English club from kick-off ?… pic.twitter.com/ZgELMYJyn3 — Squawka (@Squawka) February 18, 2026

Malick Thiaw and Jacob Murphy added the gloss to a 6-1 scoreline that matches Newcastle’s biggest-ever win in European competition.