Arsenal could consider shock sale of versatile star due to persistent injury issues

Arsenal could face a significant defensive decision this summer as questions grow over Riccardo Calafiori’s long-term reliability, according to Football Insider.



While the Italian international has impressed whenever available, recurring injury setbacks have reportedly prompted internal discussions about whether the club should consider offers if suitable proposals arrive.

The situation shows Arsenal’s ambition under Mikel Arteta, building a squad capable of sustaining challenges across the Premier League, domestic cups and European competition without being undermined by availability issues.

Calafiori has been crucial this season for Arsenal

Comfortable operating at left-back or as part of a back three, the 23-year-old offers tactical versatility, composure in possession and progressive passing from deep, traits highly valued in Arteta’s system.

When fit, Calafiori has slotted seamlessly into Arsenal’s defensive framework.

His ability to invert into midfield during build-up phases has mirrored the modern full-back role Arteta demands, while his defensive positioning and anticipation have strengthened the back line in high-pressure fixtures.

Statistically, he has contributed consistently in terms of interceptions and progressive carries, helping Arsenal maintain control in matches where territorial dominance is essential.

Injury record raises red flags

Mick Brown told Football Insider:

“Arsenal are making assessments of Calafiori.

“If the medical team decide he is more prone to injuries, and it’s not something they can manage with playing time and stuff like that, it’s going to be a serious problem.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they looked to get rid of him if that was the case.

“Arteta wants to have players who can be available every week, he doesn’t want to gamble on their fitness because of the competitions they’re in.

“Arsenal want to compete in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup every year and for that they need a deep squad.”

Arteta has repeatedly emphasised the importance of depth and reliability, particularly with Arsenal competing on multiple fronts.

The manager is keen to avoid overburdening key players and wants dependable options capable of maintaining performance levels across long seasons.

Arsenal are not actively pushing Calafiori out, but there is a growing understanding that difficult squad decisions may be necessary to preserve balance and durability.

