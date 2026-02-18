(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been tipped to make a sensational move for former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, with club legend Emmanuel Petit identifying the Argentine as the perfect striker for Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to Ignition Casino, Petit claimed that the Atletico Madrid striker possesses the “personality and character” required to elevate the Gunners to the next level of European football.

Arsenal have the best chance to sign Julian Alvarez

The World Cup winner has been a long-term admirer of Alvarez, noting his impact both during his trophy-laden spell in Manchester and his subsequent move to La Liga.

Petit believes that the tactical setup at the Emirates, and the strong contingent of Spanish-speaking players, would allow the 26-year-old to thrive.

Speaking to Ignition Casino (quotes via The Mirror), Petit said:

“When Julian Alvarez was playing for City, I really liked him.

“He didn’t start every single game, but every time he played… he has been really special. He can score goals and give assists, but he’s got temper, personality, and character.”

Petit emphasised that Álvarez’s intelligent movement and technical proficiency make him a “top player” who would seamlessly integrate into Arteta’s fluid front three.

Despite Alvarez leaving City in search of more regular minutes, Petit suggested that Pep Guardiola would likely “be very happy to have him back,” underscoring the high regard in which the forward is held across the Premier League.

Petit further added that Arsenal have a great chance to sign him due to multiple factors including the way they play upfront.

He said: “So definitely, if Arsenal have a chance to get him, with the connection with the Spanish players and the way they play up front, I think that would be great news for Arsenal. That would be a very, very good addition to the squad and a statement.”

Alvarez would be a statement signing for Arsenal

The Argentine’s career statistics back up Petit’s high praise. During his two-year stint at Manchester City, Alvarez was remarkably efficient, netting 36 goals across all competitions and helping the club to a historic treble.

His clinical nature has followed him to Spain; since joining Atletico Madrid in 2024, he has already racked up 41 goals for the club, including 7 goals in the current 2025/26 La Liga campaign.

Club Appearances Goals Assists CA River Plate 122 54 31 Manchester City 103 36 19 Atlético de Madrid 91 41 14

He has now been linked with a move away with top Premier League clubs keen on signing him, including Chelsea and the Gunners.

Chelsea are reportedly advancing in talks to sign the Argentine but Arsenal remain strong competition for the Blues.

The Gunners have been long interested in him and could even offer Gabriel Jesus as part of a swap deal to seal the deal.