Benfica release another statement as Jose Mourinho slammed for "disgusting" comments on Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior and Jose Mourinho (Photo by Angel Martinez, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Benfica have released another statement in the wake of the alleged racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in last night’s game.

Vinicius accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of racism, and his Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe backed him up on that.

Benfica still insist they’re defending their player, and that they are not a club that would stand for racism or discrimination of any kind.

Still, at this point the Portuguese giants seem to just be digging themselves a deeper hole when they surely just need to apologise and take the appropriate action.

Benfica statement on Gianluca Prestianni

Benfica’s latest statement, as per BBC Sport, reads as follows:

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica views with a spirit of complete collaboration, transparency, openness and a sense of clarity the steps announced today by UEFA, following the alleged case of racism that occurred in the game against Real Madrid.

“The Club reaffirms, clearly and unequivocally, its historical and unwavering commitment to defending the values of equality, respect, and inclusion, which align with the core values of its foundation and which have Eusébio as their greatest symbol.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates that it fully supports and believes in the version presented by the player Gianluca Prestianni, whose conduct while serving the Club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions, and the principles that define Benfica’s identity. The Club regrets the defamation campaign to which the player has been subjected.”

Pundits continue to criticise Jose Mourinho

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has received a lot of negative press for the way he personally has handled the situation.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss very clearly looked to shift the blame onto Vinicius himself, as he criticised the player’s celebration for being provocative.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has slammed Mourinho for being a hypocrite as he’s so often been someone who likes to wind up opposition fans himself, while former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara slammed Mourinho’s comments as “disgusting” on Sky Sports.

"I think it's disgusting what Jose Mourinho has come out and said" Jamie O'Hara criticises the Benfica manager for suggesting Vinicius Jr provoked a reaction from Benfica fans and players before reporting alleged racist abuse. pic.twitter.com/UQBwcWw1WX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 18, 2026

“It’s disgusting what Jose Mourinho has come out and said. The comments are disgraceful, they really are. He’s had a go at him for celebrating a goal, he scored a fantastic goal we should all be talking about,” O’Hara said.

“His celebration is absolutely fine, he enjoys his moment. He gets booked by the referee for celebrating, which in my opinion is disgraceful as well and then he gets abused.

“He then has to go to the referee and say I’ve been abused, for Jose Mourinho to come out and almost say he brings it upon himself I think it’s outrageous, and totally unfair.

“You can’t say he brings it upon himself because he’s the one getting targeted. I think Mourinho will regret his comments, I think he’s made a massive mistake and bang out of order to question Vinicius Junior.”