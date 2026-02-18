Crystal Palace frontrunners to sign £60m winger

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly preparing an ambitious move for Ipswich Town winger Jaden Philogene as part of a summer overhaul at Selhurst Park, according to Sports Boom.



With managerial uncertainty looming and several senior players attracting external interest, the Eagles are keen to act early in the transfer market to avoid being left short-handed ahead of the new campaign.

Philogene has emerged as an impressive performer in the Championship, and Palace view him as a player capable of injecting pace, flair and goal threat into their attacking ranks.

Crystal Palace planning for the future

Crystal Palace are bracing for significant transition. Oliver Glasner’s expected departure has accelerated planning behind the scenes.

The club’s recruitment team are focused on identifying players who can adapt quickly to Premier League demands while also offering long-term resale value.

Philogene fits that model. At 24, he combines youth with first-team experience and has demonstrated the kind of direct, high-intensity wing play that modern systems demand.

Ipswich Town rejected offers worth around £20 million in January and are believed to value Philogene at no less than £40 million.

Should Ipswich secure promotion to the Premier League, that figure could rise toward £60 million, reflecting both market inflation and the player’s growing profile.

Palace would face competition to sign the winger

Philogene has impressed with his acceleration, ability to isolate defenders and willingness to take risks in one-on-one situations.

His performances have attracted attention beyond Palace, with several clubs monitoring his development closely.

Reports suggest the winger would be open to a move this summer and could command wages in the region of £80,000 per week, a figure that reflects both his current impact and perceived potential.

