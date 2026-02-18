(Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport / Carl Recine via Getty Images)

Arsenal have lost two massive points as Wolves come down from two goal down to draw 2-2.

The equaliser comes late in stoppage time after a huge mistake from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Despite holding a comfortable two-goal lead for much of the match, Mikel Arteta’s side crumbled late in the game, dropping two vital points in the race for the crown.

Hugo Bueno’s stunning goal gave the home side some confidence to get something from the game. And indeed, their hard work paid off right at the death of the game.

David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes mix-up as Wolves score in stoppage time

The defining moment of the match arrived when Wolves swung a hopeful cross into the Arsenal penalty area.

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes seemed well-positioned to clear the danger with ease, but Raya made the fateful decision to race off his line to claim the ball.

The Spaniard collided with his own teammate, spilling the cross directly into the path of Tom Edozie.

Edozie’s fierce strike toward the open net hit Riccardo Calafiori before going over the line, silencing the away supporters.

Are Arsenal bottling the league again?

The result raises immediate and uncomfortable questions about Arsenal’s composure.

With Manchester City relentlessly breathing down their necks, the margin for error has evaporated.

Should City emerge victorious in their upcoming clash against Newcastle United, they will move to within just two points of the Gunners.